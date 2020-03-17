EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges, including a count of first-degree murder, in an arson that killed a 21-year-old man in Wetaskiwin earlier this year.

Levi William Favel, 32, was arrested on March 12 and charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

The next day, RCMP arrested and charged Shane Desmine Potts, 30, with arson with disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

The men stand accused in the death of Joseph Jack Desjarlais, whose body was found in the rubble remains of Manny's Hotel in January.

The building was destroyed in a Jan. 14 fire. It took officials more than a week to find Desjarlais' body.

Both Favel and Potts have had judicial interim hearings and remain in custody. Favel had a court date on March 17 and Potts on March 19.