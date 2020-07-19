EDMONTON -- Eight deaths have now been linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital.

On Sunday, Covenant Health reported that one of the deaths that was removed from the outbreak list last week has been reclassified as linked to the outbreak at the site.

A total of 38 people have tested positive at the hospital to date, 23 staff members and 15 patients.

The hospital remains closed to new patient admissions.