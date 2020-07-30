EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services received on Thursday 200 ventilators made partially with 3D printing technology by a Calgary-based company.

The devices – called Alberta E-Vent, or “Bertie” – are meant for short-term respiratory support for adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable.

The Berties were designed and built by Exergy Solutions with financial support from Suncor Energy, and approved by Health Canada.

Officials said they would enable the health care system to expand capacity if needed.

Exergy and Suncor say they are discussing making more of the products to distribute worldwide during the pandemic.

The partnership was grown out of AHS’ Ventilator Collaborative, which connects potential partners and sees University of Calgary researchers help with the mechanical testing and design.

Exergy Solutions is an engineering consultant and advanced technology firm.