Bernie Sanders, Jack from The Shining and the Night King are some of the (cardboard) fans at the World's Longest Game
Kate Gallagher places cardboard cutouts of fans during the World's Longest Hockey Game near Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Forty players are taking part in the game that will last 252 hours, to raise money for cancer research. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The World's Longest Hockey Game is still going strong with some A-list celebrities in attendance…made out of cardboard.
Cutouts in the stands include the Bernie Sanders meme from Inauguration Day, Jack Nicholson's character from The Shining and the Night King from Game of Thrones.
The 252-hour game raising money for clinical trials at Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute is wrapping up on Monday at 6 a.m.
The 40-man roster has been braving temperatures in the -30s C.
"Everyone is wearing the booties with the hand and feet warmers," former NHLer Kyle Brodziak told CTV News Edmonton. "Frostbite some guys have had to deal with, unfortunately. I haven't had to deal with it yet. Maybe on my cheeks but just a lot of blisters."
The World's Longest Hockey Game is approximately $200,000 shy of its $1.5 million goal.
The Edmonton Football Team will host a 50/50 draw for the event on Sunday.