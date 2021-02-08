EDMONTON -- The start of the new week marks also Alberta's first step toward reopening and the week it will again have Pfizer vaccine doses on hand.

With some 6,200 active cases and 434 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19, the province eased restrictions on Monday for restaurants, gyms and youth sports.

The move is the first in a four-stage plan that will see Alberta lift more rules as hospitalizations, growth and transmission rates, and daily case counts fall.

Alberta Health reported on Sunday 351 new cases of COVID-19, found amongst some 8,200 tests conducted the day before. Four more deaths brought the province's total since March 2020 to 1,709.

Of those in hospital, 81 Albertans are in ICUs.

As of Friday, more than 118,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given in the province. A total of 27,048 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

Alberta is set to receive 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech product between Feb. 8 to 14. The shipment will be the first from the company in a few weeks as Canada's supply was delayed while Pfizer expands its Belgium facility.

Of 336,000 doses Canada is expecting to get from Pfizer the following week, and nearly 396,000 doses the last week of February, Alberta will receive 39,000 and almost 46,000 doses in that order.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give a pandemic update on Monday at 3:30. Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.