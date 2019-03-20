

CTV Edmonton





Crews are still on scene at the Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Wetaskiwin says firefighters are still working to put out embers in the basement, and smoke is still coming from the hotel.

The fire broke out around 6:15 on Tuesday morning, and by 8:30 a portion of it had collapsed.

The hotel was built in 1904 and has served as a military hospital, a library and a restaurant.