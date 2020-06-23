EDMONTON -- Edmonton fire crews responded to reports of an explosion at an apartment building just north of downtown Edmonton.

Crews arrived at 8:43 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the three-storey walk up apartment according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

Crews found one man on the front lawn of the building. The man was sent to hospital in what the district chief called serious condition.

“He definitely came from the third floor, he did suffer burns and possible broken bones,” said Gerald O’Connor, district chief.

A neighbour described seeing flames shooting from the back of the apartment as far as six feet out before fleeing.

“I just booked it out the front door and there’s two residents with fire extinguishers trying to put out the fire but flames are shooting out the front door,” said Troy Nendsa, who lives next door.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 8:51 p.m.

The fire did not spread beyond the suite but there may be water damage to suites bellow according to O’Connor.

Residents were allowed back inside the building Tuesday night.

EFRS is investigating and has not released details on what caused the fire.