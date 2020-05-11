EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will resume her daily COVID-19 updates on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, the province reported 155 cases of the coronavirus after 7,734 tests, as well as two more deaths.

Alberta has a total of 6,253 cases — 4,389 recovered and 1,747 active — and 117 deaths.

Hospitalization numbers decreased over the weekend to 71 patients, 13 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 1,159 active cases in the Calgary Zone, 470 in the South Zone, 65 in the Edmonton Zone, 31 in the North Zone, 17 in the Central Zone, and five that have not been assigned.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.