There were tears and there was anger, as friends and family gathered to honour 35-year-old Rebecca “Becca” Hunter Wednesday night.

“I’m really angry that I have to even stand here. But I have to do this for my sister,” Hunter’s sister Robin Bugler said.

The mother of three girls, originally from Saddle Lake Cree Nation northeast of Edmonton, was found dead on the patio of a townhouse unit near 133 Avenue and 140 Street on the morning of Nov. 13.

Police have not released the cause of Hunter’s death, but investigators are treating it as suspicious.

Standing in the exact spot Hunter was found, dozens lit candles, laid mementos and listened to an Indigenous man drum and sing.

“I’d tell my sister that ‘I love you so much, and I wish I could hold you,’” Bugler said through tears. “She was a beautiful Cree woman.”

Bugler previously told CTV News Edmonton that she believes someone knows what happened to Hunter, and asked anyone with information to contact police.

“The police have leads and stuff like that, and that’s all I know,” Bugler said Wednesday.

Edmonton Police Service has not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.