EDMONTON -- The sister of a woman found dead outside of a north Edmonton home earlier this week says her death was a case of wrong place, wrong time.

Police are investigating the death of 35-year-old Rebecca Hunter after her body was found outside of a home near 133 Avenue and 140 Street Wednesday morning.

They're not releasing Hunter's cause of death, even after an autopsy was performed Thursday, but are treating it as suspicious.

Hunter's sister Robin Bugler described her as a caring mother of three who lived in Vilna with her daughters and mother and had a "heart of gold."

“She went out that night to have a good time with friends," said Bugler. "It cost her her life.”

Bugler said her sister's death was simply a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"All I know is they say they found her body in the backyard," she said.

Hunter was a "good aunt" to Bugler's children, she said, and will be remembered for her heart. She said she's also planning a candlelight vigil in honour of her sister.

“What I take in this life of my sister’s memory is the laughs that me and her shared," said Bugler. "She was always there for people...she would just light up the room.”

Neighbours who live near the home where Hunter's body was found outside previously told CTV News Edmonton there have been a number of problems with the residence in the past.

Bugler thinks that someone knows what happened to Hunter and is asking anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.