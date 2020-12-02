Advertisement
Kenney to join Hinshaw in Wednesday COVID-19 update
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during a news conference in the Edmonton Federal Building on Monday, April 20, 2020. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in Wednesday's COVID-19 update.
In her Tuesday briefing, Hinshaw reported 1,307 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths as a result of the disease.
There are 16,628 Albertans battling COVID-19, with 479 of them in hospital, including 97 in ICU.
Hinshaw also warned Albertans their holiday celebrations will look different this year, without big family dinners and parties with friends.
Instead, she recommended meeting up outside or having virtual hangouts.
Kenney and Dr. Hinshaw will address Albertans at 3:30 p.m., which you can watch at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.