Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Man charged with second-degree murder of woman found outside Edmonton home
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 2:57PM MDT
Rebecca Hunter, 35, was found dead outside of a north Edmonton home on Nov. 13, 2019. (Facebook)
EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman who was found outside of a north Edmonton home seven months ago.
Arthur Trinity Brown, 42, was arrested by Maskwacis RCMP on June 30.
He is accused of killing 35-year-old Rebecca Hunter, a mother of three originally from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, who died from blunt head trauma.
- READ MORE: Victim identified in suspicious north Edmonton death
- READ MORE: 'I’m really angry': Vigil held as family awaits answers in suspicious death of Indigenous mother
- READ MORE: 'She would just light up the room': Sister of woman found dead in north Edmonton
Her body was found on Nov. 13, 2019, near 133 Avenue and 140 Street.
Edmonton police did not previously release the cause of Hunter’s death, but called it suspicious.
Brown is in police custody.