The city announced Wednesday afternoon that the shared-use path on the east side of the new Walterdale Bridge would open to users first thing Thursday morning.

Starting at 7 a.m., the shared-use path, which curves along the east side of the new bridge, will be open for use by cyclists, runners and pedestrians using pathways in the river valley.

The path will be the last major component of the bridge to open to the public.

“We really encourage Edmontonians to come down here over the holiday break, bring your family, bring your friends, show off this new signature piece of infrastructure,” project manager Ryan Teplitsky said Wednesday. “This will really be a great spot to take a nice photo, family photo, with the best new backdrops that our city has to offer.”

Two lanes on the bridge first opened to motorists in mid-September, with the third lane and walking path on the west side of the bridge opening more than a week later.

The city was also testing the lights below the arches Wednesday, those lights will be turned on starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, and turning off at sunrise – the lights will be turned back on when the sun sets and then switched off at midnight.

With files from Matt Woodman