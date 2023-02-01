Public safety pilot project in central Edmonton to be announced Wednesday

Downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI searches Biden's Delaware home: lawyer

The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island