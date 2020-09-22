Advertisement
Recycling fire in northeast Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 9:04AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:48AM MDT
Fire crews responded to a recycling fire at Edmonton's Waste Management Centre on Sept. 22, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Fire crews battled a fire at the waste management site in northeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, where a pile of recycling was burning.
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. and was out just after 10 a.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services had eight crews on scene working to get the blaze under control.