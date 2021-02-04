EDMONTON -- An Alberta woman is looking for answers after a man who broke into her home last summer was mistakenly released from custody last month.

“It was really hard. I was really scared, I started crying. I had a lot of problems sleeping at night,” Kaytlyn Andres told CTV News Edmonton.

It’s been less than a year since the door of Andres’ Drayton Valley, Alta., home was kicked in. Stuart McMillan, 19, a man she knew, entered with two others.

Andres says the three people were looking for her now ex-boyfriend.

The people involved in that home invasion led police on a chase north of Drayton Valley. Their car was eventually found engulfed in flames, near the rural community hall.

Four people were arrested nearby.

'NOT EVEN ACCEPTABLE'

In what Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu is calling an instance of “improperly filed paperwork,” McMillan was mistakenly released into the public last month.

McMillan was supposed to be transferred from Edmonton’s Remand Centre to the Bowden Institution, but was instead set free Jan. 12.

He was taken into custody with two others early Wednesday morning when Edmonton police responded to a break-and-enter at a business on Ellwood Drive.

"RCMP are thankful that McMillan is back in custody and that nothing occurred in the meantime," RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said.

Since then, there is a sense of relief for Andres, but also a sense of bewilderment as to how he was released in the first place.

“The excuse of paperwork being messed up? It’s not even acceptable," said Andres.

Andres said she only feels comfortable sharing her story now that McMillan has been recaptured.

“It was definitely a sigh of relief, that he was picked up.”

Still, she wants answers.

“I would love an explanation,” she said. “I would love for them to take responsibility, because they really haven’t.”

Alberta Justice tells CTV News Edmonton the mistake was reviewed internally and changes were made. Those changes are not being released.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Bill Fortier