EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after at least 10 vehicles had their tires slashed in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Officers were called to 113 Avenue and 125 Street just after midnight on Thursday after receiving a complaint about slashed tires.

A 23-year-old man was located in the area and taken into custody.

Around 9:30 a.m. police were called back to the same neighbourhood after other residents found their tires had also been slashed.

Police have received 10 reports of slashed tires in the area so far, but officers believe there might be other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone other victims are asked to call 780-423-4567.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

This is the second time in a week that residents of an Edmonton neighbourhood have been had their tires slashed, and the third time vehicles were hit in a vandalism spree.

Nearly 20 vehicles in Forest Heights had their tires slashed over the weekend, and multiple vehicles were spraypainted in the Chapelle neighbourhood overnight or early Thursday morning.