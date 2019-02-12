Charges against two people involved in a horse cruelty case west of Edmonton have been stayed due to a lack of “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

In December, RCMP and Alberta SPCA received complaints of animal neglect at two properties near Evansburg.

Two men, Ross Atkinson and Robert Cornell, were charged along with Patricia Moore.

However, the charges against Atkinson and Cornell were stayed because they no longer met the prosecution standard of “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Moore still faces over 60 charges under the Animal Protection Act and the Criminal Code.

She is due to appear in court on March 11.