EDMONTON -- A portion of south Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced to a single lane of traffic over the weekend as crews finish up a connection replacing the former 127 Street access.

The traffic closure will affect eastbound Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road to 111 Street starting 10 p.m. Friday.

Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. Monday, but may last longer as the work is weather dependent.

The City said the delays are the result of the "final construction steps" before the new Heritage Valley Trail, or 135 Street, connection opens.

Commuters were told to expect full access to the Anthony Henday by the end of the month.

The former 127 Street connector from Ellerslie Road was closed in May.