EDMONTON -- The Great One will take on The Great Eight as Wayne Gretzky faces off with Alex Ovechkin in a game of NHL 20 to raise money for Edmonton's Food Bank.

The Edmonton Oilers announced the best-of-three video game battle will take place on April 22 at 6 p.m. MT.

The hockey legends will hold the tournament on the Washington Capitals' Twitch channel, where fans can watch and listen to Gretzky and Ovechkin.

They'll also be able donate to the food bank and MSE Foundation's Feeding the Frontlines fund in Washington, DC.

It's the latest show of high-profile support for Edmonton's food bank after a Virgin Radio fundraiser saw Ryan Reynolds, Darnell Nurse and Edmonton's own Nathan Fillion donate thousands to the cause.

That campaign raised more than $42,000 for the food bank, which is expected to be used heavily due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gretzky still holds 61 NHL records including the all-time records for goals (894), assists (1.963) and points (2,857) while Ovechkin sits at eighth all-time in goal scoring with 706.