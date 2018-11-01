Edmontonians of all ages and skill levels will be able to test their endurance and agility at a new indoor obstacle complex, similar to those seen on popular TV shows like American Ninja Warrior or Netflix’s Beastmaster.

The Fitset Ninja Warrior course – the largest of its kind in Canada – will open to Edmontonians at Kingsway Mall Saturday.

The course features warp walls, a salmon ladder and a variety of other obstacles, on routes designed for all fitness levels.

“I wanted to bring this indoors so we could do this in wintertime,” Fitset CEO Tim Gourlay said.

The facility also features a children’s obstacle course, and children’s play area with child-minding services available. Weekend pop-up fitness classes will also be available.

It opens to the public starting Saturday, Nov. 3, until Dec. 31, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, and during the day on Saturdays and Sundays.

With files from Dan Grummett